Mumbai: 480 TB patients were distributed free food grain kits in Thane

The main aim of distributing free food grains kits is make Thane city a TB free city.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
Thane: On Monday, November 7 under the leadership of Thane city Tuberculosis officer and Covid Cell head doctor Prasad Patil 480 TB patients from Thane city were distributed free food grains in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thane city district president MLA Niranjan Davkhare. 

During the program held at Narendra Ballal Auditorium at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquater in Thane food kits were distributed to nearly 480 tuberculosis patients under Nikshay Mitra scheme.

MLA Niranjan Davkhare has adopted 300 patients for six months, and other philanthropists have adopted 180 patients. 

In TMC jurisdiction around 4800 TB Patients have registered their names for nutritional food, out of these 480 patients will be provided with nutritional food for six months. 

Dr.Prasad Patil said, " Under Nikshay Mitra scheme any charitable person can adopt a patient for six months and for one patient the cost will be Rs.6, 000.A charitable person can adopt any number of patients for six months. It is really great that BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare came ahead and supported in this scheme by adopting 380 TB patients."

Dr. Prasad Patil has also appealed the people from Thane to participate in this scheme if they want to make their city TB free.

