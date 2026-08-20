 Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Passenger Dies After Being ‘Pushed’ From Moving Local Train Between Bandra-Mahim
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Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Passenger Dies After Being ‘Pushed’ From Moving Local Train Between Bandra-Mahim

A 48-year-old man died after allegedly being pushed from a moving Churchgate-Borivali local between Bandra and Mahim on Thursday afternoon. Bandra GRP detained Amjad Sheikh, who reportedly claimed he accidentally pushed the man while trying to drive away a crow. A forensic team is examining the spot and further investigation is underway.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Passenger Dies After Being ‘Pushed’ From Moving Local Train Between Bandra-Mahim
Bandra GRP are investigating the death of a passenger who allegedly fell from a moving local train between Bandra and Mahim | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: A 48-year-old man died after allegedly being pushed from a moving suburban local train between Bandra and Mahim railway stations on Thursday afternoon. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Bandra, have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the preliminary information, the incident took place around 1.24 pm when the Churchgate-Borivali slow local (train no. 90467) was approaching Bandra station.

Passengers travelling in coach (1508C) reportedly informed railway personnel that a man had allegedly pushed another passenger from the moving train between Bandra and Mahim.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar Pandey, along with GRP personnel, reached the spot near the kilometre between Bandra and Mahim stations.

They found the victim lying unconscious and shifted him to Bhabha Hospital at around 2.45 pm for treatment. However, he was declared dead during treatment.

Man Detained For Questioning

During preliminary questioning, the GRP detained a man identified as Amjad Safaruddin Sheikh, 48, who reportedly lives on a footpath near the Churchgate Dargah in Churchgate (East).

According to the police, Sheikh claimed that he believed a crow was entering the coach and, while attempting to drive it away, he accidentally pushed the victim.

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The GRP is likely to register a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sheikh. A forensic team has been called to the spot, while an inspector from the Bandra GRP has also visited the scene. Further investigation is underway.

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