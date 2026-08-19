'Just For The Sake Of A Reel': Youth Apologises After Video Allegedly Shows Him Throwing Stones At Mumbai Local; VIDEO |

Thane: A youth from Digha has landed in trouble after a video allegedly showing him attempting to throw stones at passing Mumbai local trains and making obscene gestures at passengers went viral on social media. Following his identification and booking by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sanpada, the youth has now shared an apology video, claiming that the entire act was staged 'just for the sake of a reel.'

🚨Shocking Visuals: Viral Video Shows Youth Pelting Stones at Moving Train in Digha Making Obscene Gestures



NAVI MUMBAI: Footage circulating on social media depicts an individual throwing stones at a moving local train and performing inappropriate gestures in the Digha area. pic.twitter.com/Empo0AxfOK — Naam Mein Kya Hai (@MithilaWaaaaala) August 18, 2026

The viral footage allegedly shows the youth standing near the railway tracks and appearing to throw stones towards passing local trains while making obscene gestures at passengers. The incident raised concerns over passenger safety, as throwing objects at moving trains can potentially cause injuries and lead to serious accidents.

'Didn't Actually Throw That Stone At Train,' Says Youth Seen In Viral Video

After the video attracted attention online and police traced him, the youth posted an apology on social media. In the video, he is seen with folded hands, asking people to forgive him. “Hello, the video of mine that has gone viral, that wasn't supposed to be an issue of hitting a train. I made that video just for the sake of a reel. I didn't actually throw that stone at the train; I threw it aside. I only acted like I was throwing it at the train,” he said.

The youth further apologised and promised not to repeat the act. “Please forgive me, something like this will never happen again,” he said in the video.

Youth Booked After Video Went Viral

According to police, the undated video came to the attention of Thane railway police, who later traced and identified the youth. Senior Police Inspector Dharmendra Aware said the accused was later booked by RPF Sanpada under relevant sections of the Railways Act, reported Times of India.

Police are continuing to examine the footage and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Cops are also looking into whether any train or passenger was actually targeted or endangered during the alleged act.

The incident has once again raised concerns over young people carrying out potentially dangerous stunts to create social media content. Authorities have repeatedly warned that filming reels near railway tracks or engaging in activities that endanger passengers can have serious legal and safety consequences.

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