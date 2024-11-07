Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Malad Man Killed Over Loan Dispute; 2 Arrested By Kasturba Police

Mumbai: Two men arrested for the murder of a 48-year-old man in a loan dispute near Sudhir Phadke Bridge, Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kasturba Police arrested two individuals for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old man on Wednesday. The police took the accused into custody on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Prashant Pawar, was a resident of Malad West, while the accused have been identified as Falda alias Soni Rajesh Kumar Patil, 22, and Ritesh Omprakash Chauhan, 25. The deceased used to wash rickshaws, and the accused also did odd jobs, such as washing vehicles.

According to the police, Falda and Ritesh were friends who had given money to the deceased. On Wednesday evening, under the Sudhir Phadke Bridge, they began quarreling over money that Pawar had allegedly borrowed and failed to return. The argument escalated, leading to a physical assault in which a blade was used to slit Pawar’s throat, resulting in his death.

The Kasturba Police have registered a case and arrested both accused. The police have dismissed claims that the incident involved any sexual demands made by the deceased.