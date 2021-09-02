Mumbai: 470 CCTV cameras with face recognition to help fight crime on WR

The CCTV cameras on the Western Railway will now be used to fight crime too. 2,600 cameras have been installed on the line. Of these, 470 are equipped with facial recognition technology. The Mumbai police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have started feeding the data of history sheeters in it. "The CCTV cameras with face recognition will help detect criminals and send an alert. This will keep the railway premises safe," said a WR official.

The Russian-made cameras can simultaneously identify 50 people in a single frame. They have heat sensing technology to identify locations with a large gathering on the station premises.

The cameras will also be used to search for missing people. The rejigged surveillance and video analytics will cover the platforms, entry/exit points at stations, foot over bridges, concourse area and compartments.

It will also help keep the premises clean with colour-coded indicators. Data will be fed on the expected parameters of cleanliness. If the levels drop, it will beam a certain colour to alert the officials.

Such data can also be monitored at the centralised command center at Mumbai Central, which is being set up at cost of Rs 5 crore.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:53 PM IST