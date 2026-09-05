Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Passenger Suffers Seizure Near TATA Garden; BEST Bus Diverted To Nair Hospital, Where He Was Declared Dead

A BEST bus was diverted to Nair Hospital after a passenger became unresponsive following a reported seizure near Mukesh Chowk | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: A 46-year-old passenger died after suffering a medical emergency while travelling on a BEST bus from Breach Candy Hospital to Byculla Station on Saturday evening.

The passenger, identified as Mrutyunjay Dandpani Nayak, became unresponsive after reportedly suffering a seizure near TATA Garden, Mukesh Chowk, at around 7.45 pm.

According to an incident report submitted by the Central Depot Division, Nayak was travelling on Route A-77/33 (UP) in bus number 7162, operated by SMTATPL.

When the bus reached the location, the conductor immediately checked on the passenger after noticing his condition. However, Nayak did not respond. The bus was then diverted to Nair Hospital for medical assistance.

Passenger Declared Dead At Hospital

At the hospital, Dr Nabila Loladia declared Nayak dead at around 8.30 pm, before any medical treatment could be administered, according to the report. The incident was subsequently reported to the BEST authorities.

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Incident Recorded As Medical Emergency

The report states that SMTATPL's CND BI, Shri Dabkekar, was attending to and coordinating the case. The incident has been recorded as a medical emergency, with no indication in the report that the passenger's death was caused by a road accident or any other operational issue.

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