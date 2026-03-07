Mumbai: 46 Protesters Booked, 22 Heavy Vehicles Seized As Drivers Block Western Express Highway Over Proposed Statewide Strike | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police on Thursday booked 46 protesters, mostly drivers, and seized 22 heavy vehicles for allegedly blocking the Western Express Highway (WEH) and disrupting traffic during the morning peak hours. No permission was granted for the agitation, said the police. Office-goers, Classes 10 and 12 examinees, and several ambulances were stuck in the traffic jam, which, according to the police, extended up to Malad and Kurar.

The drivers' group had gathered in the run-up to the proposed statewide strike called to oppose the e-challan system; however, the agitation was deferred later. Among the detainees, five of them are office-bearers of a transport organisation, while the remaining are drivers and cleaners who had allegedly parked their heavy vehicles on the southbound lane of the Andheri bridge.

According to the police, the personnel involved in traffic arrangements for the visit of Finland's President, spotted the parked vehicles near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on the southbound lane, blocking the road leading towards south Mumbai. More officials rushed to the spot and found a gathering of around 20 to 25 drivers. When asked to remove their vehicles, they allegedly refused to comply.

Due to the blockage, traffic movement on the busy highway was severely affected, resulting in long queues of vehicles. Senior police inspector Gabaji Chimate reached the spot and asked the drivers whether they had obtained permission from the police or any other local authority to stage the protest. The drivers allegedly refused and claimed they would not seek permission from any authority. When the police attempted to clear the vehicles, the protesters allegedly assaulted them.

