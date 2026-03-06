Maharashtra Truckers Call Off Indefinite Strike Over E-Challan System After Government Assurances

Truckers in Maharashtra suspend their planned indefinite strike after appeals and assurances from the state government over issues related to the e-challan system | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, March 5: The Maharashtra transport fraternity has put on hold its plan to go on an indefinite strike from the midnight of Thursday, Malkit Singh Bal, spokesperson of the truckers, said.

The agitation was primarily to oppose the e-challan system, which the protestors said resulted in the “extortion” of unjustified penalties from them for alleged traffic violations.

Truckers defer strike after government appeal

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had both appealed to the transporters, and in deference to their requests the truckers decided not to go ahead with the planned strike.

Government promises talks after budget session

Sarnaik assured the truckers that after the budget session of the state legislature ends on March 25, the government will hold talks with them and try to address the issues raised by them.

He also noted that the situation created by the war in the Middle East was a matter of concern and it was not advisable to observe a strike in such a situation since it would disrupt the supply chain.

He said the issue of e-challan raised by the transporters concerned both the transport and home ministries and hence a joint effort was called for to resolve them.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too appealed to the truckers not to go for a strike, particularly during the present difficult period.

