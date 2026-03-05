Maharashtra: Statewide Transport Strike Called Off For Now After CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Unions To Reconsider |

A statewide transport strike planned by unions across Maharashtra has been deferred after an appeal from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, bringing temporary relief to commuters and the logistics sector.

Transport leader Malkit Singh Bal confirmed the development to FPJ on Thursday, stating that the decision to postpone the protest was taken after the chief minister personally urged transporters to reconsider their call for an indefinite strike.

The strike was scheduled to begin at midnight and had raised concerns about potential disruption to passenger travel and the movement of goods across the state.

Strike Called Over E Challan System And Transport Costs

Transport unions under the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee had announced the strike to protest against several issues affecting commercial vehicle operators. Among their key concerns were the e challan traffic enforcement system, high transport taxes and rising toll charges.

The committee represents a wide network of transport operators including truck owners, bus associations, taxi unions, tempo drivers and auto rickshaw groups across Maharashtra.

With thousands of commercial vehicles associated with these organisations, the strike had the potential to affect daily commuting and supply chains in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune.

However, some transport groups had already indicated that they would not participate in the protest. Shashank Rao, head of Mumbai’s taxi and autorickshaw drivers’ union, had earlier stated that members of his organisation would stay away from the strike.

Transporters Raise Concerns Over E Challans

Union leaders have repeatedly expressed concerns about the functioning of the e challan system. According to them, automated traffic fines are often issued without proper verification or clarity.

Transporters claim that in many cases vehicle owners receive fines even when they are not directly responsible for the alleged violation. They argue that this has increased financial pressure on drivers and operators.

Earlier on Thursday morning, transporters staged a brief protest near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai over similar issues. Bus operators and drivers of heavy vehicles gathered along the Shiv Panvel highway demanding proper parking facilities before authorities penalise vehicles for roadside parking.

Traffic movement slowed for a short period near Kalamboli Circle before police intervened and the situation was brought under control.

While the strike has been deferred for now, transport leaders indicated that discussions with the state government will continue over their demands.

