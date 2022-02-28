Mumbai: 45-year-old man injured while trying to board moving train; watch video

A 45-year-old man later identified as Paltu Bhai was injured on Monday afternoon while trying to board a moving train on platform number 8 of Borivali station.

He was trying to board moving Bandra Terminus- Ameristar, Paschim Express, but lost the balance and fell down. His both leg and right hand were injured. After getting information RPF and GRP team rushed the spot. First aid was rendered by a doctor of the emergency medical room and sent to Ambedkar hospital with on duty GRP staff for further treatment by ambulance. Later referred to the Shatabdi hospital, where his treatment is on.

Confirming the development GRP officials said that the passenger was trying to board a running train due to which he lost balance and slipped into the gap between train and platform. Boarding a running train is not only dangerous but also prohibited under the railway act.

#Mumbai: 45-year-old man injured while trying to board moving train pic.twitter.com/U3ZytQkhmy — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 28, 2022

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:59 PM IST