 Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Illegally Entering Airport To See Off Girlfriend Using Cancelled Ticket
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Man arrested for illegally entering Mumbai airport with a canceled ticket to see off his girlfriend | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested a 45-year-old man, an overseas citizen of India living in the US for 20 years, for allegedly illegally entering Mumbai airport to see off his girlfriend.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Sunday midnight when the accused, Terence Saldanha, gained entry into the airport through gate 7 by producing a Mumbai-Paris ticket before the security personnel. However, he was later caught by Air France staff, who handed him over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), saying that his ticket had been cancelled and he wanted to exit the airport.

The CISF grew suspicious and conducted an inquiry, after which it came to the fore that Saldanha had entered the airport using a cancelled ticket. When questioned, he admitted that he had booked the ticket on August 29 and cancelled it on November 21. Further investigation revealed that he had illegally entered the airport to see off his girlfriend, Mariana Andrade, who boarded the flight to Paris.

The police found a USA passport with Saldanha, who is a teacher in the US. A few months ago, he arrived in India to visit his relatives who live in Kalina. He has been booked for cheating, dishonesty and criminal trespass.

