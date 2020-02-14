Mumbai: 42-year-old history sheeter arrested for series of house break-ins

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a 42-year-old history sheeter for series of house break-ins in the western and eastern suburbs of the city. The accused is identified Ramzan Karimali Khan, who was recently released from the jail.
According to a crime branch officer, Khan committed a break-in at a house in Khar (East) and was allegedly feeling to Ahamdabad.“We received information about Khan and arrested him from Bandra station on Thursday.
During a search, the crime branch recovered jewellery worth of Rs 3 lakh which he robbed from a house in the Nirmal Nagar area on the intervening night,” he added. The police said that Khan is a history sheeter with multiple offences of house break-ins registered against him.
