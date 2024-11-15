Mumbai: 41-Yr-Old Intoxicated Man Assaults Cop On Bandra Patrol; FIR Registered

Representational Image

An intoxicated man allegedly assaulted a police inspector during a night patrol in Bandra on November 12. Following the incident, the Bandra police registered a case against the 41-year-old accused Varun Rakesh Chopra, on charges of obstructing government duties, verbal abuse, and physically assaulting an officer. Chopra works in sales at a private company and resides in the Vegowheel Building, Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra West. He was later released after being issued a notice

According to the FIR, at around 12.45am, inspector Manoj Gujjar, stationed at Oshiwara police station, was on night duty, covering multiple police stations from Oshiwara to Bandra. While near Galaxy Apartments on Bandra’s J Road, and close to National Bakery, an intoxicated man suddenly stepped in front of a police vehicle. The driver of the vehicle requested him to move aside, but the man began abusing and arguing with the police personnel. The man then punched Gujjar, who managed to deflect the blow. However, the assailant struck him again, this time landing a punch on Gujjar’s left side of the face.

A police constable informed the Bandra police, and the man was brought to the police station. Based on Gujjar’s complaint, the police filed charges against Chopra under sections 332 (causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on November 12.