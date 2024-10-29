 Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver

Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver

The deceased, identified as Tabrez, was riding pillion while his friend, Naushad Shaikh, 25, was driving the scooter, police said.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 22-year-old delivery man died in an accident in Bandra (East) last Saturday (October 26).

The deceased, identified as Tabrez, was riding pillion while his friend, Naushad Shaikh, 25, was driving the scooter, police said.

Around 11pm on Saturday, Shaikh asked Tabrez to accompany him to the petrol pump. Tabrez agreed, and they set off, with Shaikh driving and Tabrez seated behind. They travelled along the Western Express Highway and, as they approached the Mahim turn, the scooter slipped, causing both to fall. At that moment, a vehicle coming from behind ran over Tabrez’s head.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In...
article-image

The driver did not stop, and the vehicle involved could not be clearly identified.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of Nominations
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of Nominations
Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver
Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver
Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader
Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader
Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid Festival Incidents; Check Essential Do’s & Don’ts
Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid Festival Incidents; Check Essential Do’s & Don’ts

With assistance from passersby, Shaikh transported Tabrez to Bhabha Hospital in a taxi, where doctors pronounced him dead after examination.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud News: Malad Woman Claims ₹15.23 Lakh Vanished From Accounts Through Unauthorised...
article-image

Shaikh sustained injuries to his face, back, hands and legs, and was transferred to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

The Bandra police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a), 125 (b) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life or safety), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of...

Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR...

Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR...

Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader

Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader

Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid...

Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: GRP Probe Highlights Overcrowding, Calls for Better Crowd Control; WR...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: GRP Probe Highlights Overcrowding, Calls for Better Crowd Control; WR...