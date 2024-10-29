Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver

Representative Image

A 22-year-old delivery man died in an accident in Bandra (East) last Saturday (October 26).

The deceased, identified as Tabrez, was riding pillion while his friend, Naushad Shaikh, 25, was driving the scooter, police said.

Around 11pm on Saturday, Shaikh asked Tabrez to accompany him to the petrol pump. Tabrez agreed, and they set off, with Shaikh driving and Tabrez seated behind. They travelled along the Western Express Highway and, as they approached the Mahim turn, the scooter slipped, causing both to fall. At that moment, a vehicle coming from behind ran over Tabrez’s head.

The driver did not stop, and the vehicle involved could not be clearly identified.

With assistance from passersby, Shaikh transported Tabrez to Bhabha Hospital in a taxi, where doctors pronounced him dead after examination.

Shaikh sustained injuries to his face, back, hands and legs, and was transferred to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

The Bandra police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a), 125 (b) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life or safety), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.