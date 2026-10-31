Mumbai: 41 Per Cent Of Breast Surgery Patients At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Below 50, 14 Pc Under 40 In 2025

Hospital Data Highlights Breast Cancer Concerns Among Younger Women, With Nearly Two In Five Surgery Records Involving Patients Below 50 | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: Breast cancer is increasingly becoming a concern among younger women, with hospital data highlighting the need for greater awareness and timely detection across age groups.

Around 41% of breast surgery records analysed at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital involved women below 50 years of age in 2025, while 14% were below 40.

An analysis of 753 consecutive breast surgery records from the hospital showed that the average age of patients was 52.8 years. Of these, 306 records involved women below 50, including 103 women under 40.

The trend has remained consistent over the past three years, with women below 50 accounting for 38% to 45% of the hospital's breast surgery records annually.

Younger Women Urged To Watch For Symptoms

Experts said younger women often tend to overlook unusual breast changes, assuming that breast cancer primarily affects older age groups. They emphasised that a new lump, nipple changes or dimpling of the breast skin should not be ignored and require prompt medical evaluation.

Breast-Conserving Treatment Options Available

The hospital data also highlights the availability of breast-conserving treatment options. Nearly 87% of the 753 records, or 654 cases, mentioned breast-conserving surgery, which removes cancerous tissue while preserving as much of the breast as possible. Breast reconstruction procedures were recorded in 89 cases.

Experts Stress Early Detection

Dr Mandar Nadkarni, Director (Group), Breast Oncology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said awareness about breast cancer must extend to women across age groups. He stressed that younger women should not dismiss unusual breast changes because of their age.

"Early detection often leads to better outcomes and allows patients to explore treatment options such as breast-conserving surgery and reconstruction, wherever suitable," he said.

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The hospital clarified that the figures represent its own breast surgery records and should not be interpreted as a measure of breast cancer prevalence across the country.

Experts stressed that awareness, timely medical consultation and informed discussions with specialists are essential for better treatment outcomes.

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