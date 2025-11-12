 Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train
A 40-year-old man, Hemanshu Gandhi from Malad East, has been booked by the Churchgate railway police for allegedly molesting and filming a 30-year-old woman advocate without her consent on a Churchgate–Borivali local train on November 9. The victim lodged a complaint, leading to a case under Sections 77, 78, and 79 of the BNS. The GRP has issued a notice to the accused.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train | File Pic (Representative Image)

About The Case

The accused has been identified as Hemanshu Gandhi, 40, a resident of Malad East and an employee of a private company. The victim, a 30-year-old advocate, practises at the Bombay High Court. According to the railway police, the incident occurred on November 9, around 8.20 pm on a Churchgate–Borivali fast local train in the general compartment.

The victim, a resident of Bandra West, was returning home from work when the accused allegedly recorded her video without permission. She objected to his act and later lodged a complaint with the Borivali railway police after alighting from the train.

The Borivali police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Churchgate railway police. The case has been registered under Sections 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS on November 10. The GRP has issued a notice to the accused.

