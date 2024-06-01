Mumbai: 4 Siblings Go Missing From Andheri, Stepmom Under Scanner

Representative Image

Four siblings aged 8 to 15 have gone missing from Andheri East and the MIDC police are planning to interrogate their stepmother. Meanwhile, they have registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person after the uncle of three girls and a boy approached them on May 28 and alleged conspiracy. While the girls are aged 8, 15 and 18, the boy is 11 years old.

As per the police report, the siblings resided in Subhash Nagar with their father (a food delivery agent) and stepmother. Their own mother passed away in 2022 due to pneumonia, and their father remarried last year. After the second marriage, he reduced contact with his daughters’ maternal family.

On May 26, at 5.30pm, the father contacted his deceased wife’s brother in Mumbai, asking if the children and his second wife had visited him. He said that the children and the stepmother had left the house around 2.00pm but not returned.

The next day, his wife returned at 10.30pm without the children. The woman said she was going to Delhi with them and boarded the Punjab Express from Kalyan station. At 5pm on May 27, the train reached Khandwa railway station, where she purportedly got off to drink water when the train departed. She did not have a mobile phone to contact anyone and returned to Andheri.

Sources in the police said they find the theory flawed and she needs to be interrogated as no relative or acquaintance of the family lives in Delhi. Meanwhile, the father has left with a police team to search for the kids at Khandwa.

The complainant uncle said, “Six days have passed, and the children have not been found. They do not have a mobile phone either. I suspect a conspiracy behind their disappearance. The stepmother is unlettered and does not think logically. I am concerned that they might have fallen into the hands of bad people.”