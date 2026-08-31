Mumbai: 4 Minors From Bihar, Haryana Rescued In Santacruz, Reunited With Families | VIDEO

Vakola police reunited four minors found near Santacruz railway station with their respective families | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Vakola police recently rescued four minors who had arrived in Mumbai from Bihar and Haryana to see the city and reunited them with their respective families.

Rescue Operation

The incident came to light on August 13 when the Vakola police received information around 1.30 am that four minors were roaming outside Santacruz railway station on the eastern side, while some unidentified persons were allegedly attempting to take them away.

The police immediately dispatched a Nirbhaya Pathak to the spot. Police Sub-Inspector Snehal Kesare and constable Sunil Gaikwad, along with the Nirbhaya Pathak team, reached Prabhat Colony Road near Jaku Club in Santacruz East.

The police found the minors frightened and hungry and brought them to the Vakola police station. They were provided food, given medical examinations and subsequently questioned as part of the inquiry.

Of the four minors, three were siblings, two girls and a boy, from Danapur, Patna, in Bihar, while the fourth, a boy, was from Pabnera village, Sonipat, in Haryana. They were identified as Hussain Satana, 14, Jainab Satana, 15, and Masija Sutana, 3, all residents of Danapur, and Navin Chandar, 12, from Sonipat, Haryana.

The Vakola police formed teams and assigned different tasks to the officers and personnel. Under the guidance of Navnath Ghuge, Senior Police Inspector, Vakola police station, Crime Police Inspector Vaibhav Swami, Assistant Police Inspector Sukenishi Karande, Police Sub-Inspector Snehal Kesare, and police constables Vrushali Rajpure, Sunil Gaikwad, Tejashree Thokale and Raut were involved in the investigation.

Police Trace Families

The police carried out social media monitoring and used search engines to check all-India databases for any cases involving the minors, including kidnapping, missing-person reports, murder or other offences registered at police stations across the country.

During the inquiry, the police learned that the minors had come to Mumbai for the first time as they wanted to see the city. They had not informed their parents or relatives about their plan to travel to Mumbai.

According to the police, the three siblings had gone to a fair in their village in Danapur, Bihar. The fair was being held for several days, and the children were staying there. They later boarded a train and travelled to Mumbai without informing their parents. Chandar, who was travelling on the same train, also accompanied them to Mumbai.

Police Sub-Inspector Kesare said the children were very young and could not say the name of the train or provide details about the route they had taken. They only told the police that they wanted to see Mumbai.

Children Reunited

The siblings' parents work odd jobs in Bihar, and the family has several other children. Since the fair was being held for a few days and the children were staying there, their parents did not immediately realise when or how they had left the village.

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Vaibhav Swami, Police Inspector (Crime) at Vakola police station, said, "The minors were kept at a children's home and subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Further investigation revealed that Chandar's family had filed a kidnapping case regarding his disappearance at a police station in his village in Haryana. We contacted the Danapur and Pabnera police stations, with the assistance of which the minors' parents were traced and contacted. Subsequently, the parents arrived in Mumbai and took their children back home."

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