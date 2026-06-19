Mumbai: 4 Injured After Mezzanine Floor Collapses Inside Shop At Chembur Naka; One In ICU

Emergency responders rescue and assist victims after a mezzanine floor collapse inside a shop at Chembur Naka in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 19: At least four people were injured after a portion of the mezzanine floor of a shop collapsed at Chembur Naka on Friday evening. Two of the injured have been admitted to hospital, with one of them undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), officials said.

Rescue operation launched

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred inside a shop on V.N. Purav Marg. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, the 108 ambulance service and BMC ward staff rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

Four injured in collapse

Among the injured, Mohit Santosh Gupta (28) sustained internal injuries to his head and abdomen and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Chembur Hospital.

Another injured person, identified as Aslam Shaikh (24), suffered injuries to his head, right leg and right hand. He was treated at Chembur Hospital and later discharged.

Vishal Vijay Chavan (40) sustained head and left leg injuries, along with a fracture to his right shoulder. He was admitted to Markar Hospital for treatment. Sushma Vijay Chavan (61) suffered minor abrasions to her hands but declined hospitalisation after receiving medical attention.

Also Watch:

Cause under investigation

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway, an official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/