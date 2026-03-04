Mumbai: Death Toll Rises To 2 As Second Labourer Succumbs Following Six-Storey Fall At Chembur Construction Site | Representational Image

Mumbai: The death toll in the construction site accident at Subhash Nagar in Chembur has risen to two after a second labourer succumbed to his injuries. The mishap occurred on the morning of February 28 at the Adityaraj Springs redevelopment project, when a makeshift platform collapsed, causing six workers to plunge from the sixth floor.

According to the police, the workers had climbed to the sixth-floor parking area to carry out loft wall construction work. A wooden plank had been placed as temporary support. At around 10 am, the plank reportedly gave way while all six men were standing on it, leading to the fall.

Ramanjenellu Deshpogu, 55, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, fell directly to the ground and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Vijay Kumar Maurya, 35, a worker from Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. Maurya suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg and sustained severe head injuries in the fall.

Another worker, Gunadhar Rai, 22, from Jharkhand, sustained critical injuries and remains admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Three others, Kush Rai, 30; Sandeep Kumar Rai, 27; and Ramesh Kumar Rai, 25, are currently undergoing treatment.

The Chembur police have registered a case against six persons under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly endangering human life through negligence.

The accused include Manilal Patel, 62, the main contractor associated with Adityaraj Builders; engineer Rajanish Chaurasiya, 30; site supervisor Subhash Bhagal, 36; and labour contractor Budhwa Rai, 50. They have been served notices of appearance and are required to present themselves before the police when summoned.

Two other accused, Satish Patel, 40, and Jitesh Patel, 36, who are also employed with the main contractor, are currently absconding, police said. Further investigation is underway.

