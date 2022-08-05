e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: 4 held by Customs for smuggling Rs 1.48 cr gold

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
Mumbai: 4 held by Customs for smuggling Rs 1.48 cr gold | File Photo

The Customs officials at the International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday arrested four passengers in four separate cases for allegedly trying to smuggle over three kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.48 crore.

According to the Customs officials, on Thursday night, four passengers were examined based on suspicion and the examination resulted in the recovery of 3.2 kilograms of gold. The passengers were then placed under arrest.

"In one of the cases, gold was ingeniously concealed in hooks of Ratchet Lashing Belt. Other cases involved body concealment wherein passengers had concealed gold inside their body," said a Customs official.

