Mumbai: 4 App-Based Cab Drivers Move Bombay HC Against Mandatory Marathi Language Rule

Four app-based cab drivers have challenged Maharashtra's Marathi language requirement for commercial drivers before the Bombay High Court | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: Four cab drivers who operate through mobile-based cab aggregator platforms have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to make knowledge of Marathi compulsory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers.

The petition is expected to be mentioned before the Acting Chief Justice on August 27, seeking urgent directions.

The government introduced the requirement through a notification dated August 12. The petitioners have argued that the decision violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and is beyond the powers granted to the state under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Language Requirement Challenged

According to the plea, the central law does not prescribe knowledge of any particular language as a qualification for obtaining a driving licence, badge or permit.

“The parent Act (Motor Vehicles Act) confers no power upon the State Government to prescribe working knowledge of any language as a qualification for a driver, as a condition of a badge, or as a condition of a permit,” the plea, filed through advocate Vivek Shukla, states.

The petitioners have also challenged provisions allowing authorities to suspend a driver’s badge for up to three months and subsequently revoke it for not having working knowledge of Marathi. The rule also makes Marathi a condition for grant and renewal of permits.

The plea claims that the notification could affect the livelihoods of lakhs of drivers, particularly poor and migrant workers, by exposing them to suspension of badges and cancellation of permits.

Stay Sought On Notification

It has sought an immediate stay on the notification, pointing out that nearly 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges have been issued across Maharashtra.

The petition further states that around 1.65 lakh non-Marathi-speaking drivers had attended a 105-day Marathi language campaign conducted through the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. However, it claims that many drivers remain vulnerable to action.

The petitioners have also referred to a Transport Commissioner’s circular dated August 19 directing RTOs to implement the notification, deploy Vayuvega squads at auto-rickshaw stands, check drivers and issue notices. The circular also provides for suspension and subsequent revocation of badges.

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The transport minister announced strict implementation of the rule from August 20.

The petitioners have challenged the notification as creating a “new disqualification” that was never prescribed by Parliament under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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