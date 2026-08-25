Mira Road Rickshaw Protest Escalates Over Marathi Rule; RTO Fines 25 Drivers, Warns Of Permit Cancellation | Video | X / ANI

Mira Road: The dispute over Marathi language proficiency among autorickshaw drivers who do not speak Marathi has intensified, with some drivers launching a protest in the Mira Road area. The drivers are demanding additional time to learn Marathi and communicate with passengers in the local language.

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The protest reportedly caused traffic disruption after some rickshaw drivers parked their vehicles on the road. Taking serious note of the incident, the Mira-Bhayandar Regional Transport Department initiated action against around 25 autorickshaw drivers, imposing fines totalling approximately₹7,000.

The authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against drivers who misbehave with passengers or force them to get off the rickshaw. The process of cancelling the permits of such drivers will also be initiated, according to RTO official Prasad Nalawade.

The official further warned that strict action would be taken against drivers who violate the rules.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Transport Department has stated that autorickshaw drivers must have knowledge of Marathi and should be able to communicate with passengers in Marathi.

After being given a deadline to demonstrate Marathi proficiency, some rickshaw drivers in the Mira Road area began protesting. The protesting drivers have reportedly demanded anadditional six to seven monthsto learn Marathi.

During the protest, some drivers were also accused of behaving rudely with passengers.