Mumbai: 37-Year-Old Driver's Unpaid Salary Grudge Sparks ₹1-Crore Fake IT Raid; 2 Serving Officials Held | File Pic

A dispute over unpaid salary escalated into an elaborate Rs 1-crore extortion plot in Mumbai, with a dismissed driver joining hands with two serving Income Tax Department officials and seven others to target his former employer.

According to police, the accused driver, identified as 37-year-old Santosh Uday Khopatkar, had been dismissed by businessman Rajkumar Kandasami, 49, without receiving six months of his salary. The exact amount owed to Khopatkar has not been disclosed.

Police said Khopatkar used his knowledge of Kandasami and his affairs to plan the extortion attempt. "Holding a grudge, he used the information he had about the complainant," the police press note said, adding that he "hatched a criminal conspiracy" with six men and three women known to him.

The group targeted Kandasami's office by posing as officials from the Income Tax Department and the Crime Branch. The accused displayed forged identity cards before entering the premises and allegedly prevented Kandasami, his wife and 10 employees from leaving.

Police said the suspects also seized the mobile phones of those present and threatened the businessman with action by the Income Tax Department. "They also demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion to avoid the action."

The incident bore similarities to the plot of the 2013 Hindi film 'Special 26', in which a group of conmen impersonates government officials to conduct fake raids.

It remains unclear whether Kandasami had handed over or promised any money to the accused. However, he approached the police, following which a case was registered under provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, impersonation of a public servant, trespass, kidnapping or wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and extortion.

Investigators subsequently used technical surveillance to trace the accused. Police arrested Khopatkar along with Vinay Ramesh More, 37; Prem Kisan Sabnani, 50; Pragya Harish Main, 27; Reshma Shamrao Warang, 41; and Sabina Hafiz Shaikh, 48.

During questioning, investigators uncovered a further link to the Income Tax Department. Police found that two serving officials had participated in the extortion operation.

On Thursday, Andheri Police arrested Income Tax Inspector Suresh Mahavirprasad Mishra, 57, and Tax Assistant Sunil Manohar Gore, 59, in connection with the case. Jitendra Namdev More, alias Jitu, 52, and Ashok Vithoba Shinde, 57, were also arrested.

The investigation is underway as police probe the roles of all 10 accused and the extent of their involvement in the planned extortion attempt.

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