Mumbai: 366 cops in city test positive for COVID-19, highest spike in 24 hours in 2022

In one of the highest cases recorded of COVID-19 infection in Mumbai Police, there has been an addition of 366 cases in the city force alone in a single day, which took the state COVID infections toll to 453. The previous highest infection rate was reported on Wednesday wherein 146 police personnel had tested positive.

According to the report, the Mumbai Police are getting most infected on field but are asymptomatic and are not showing any discomfort, but are testing positive. Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported in Mumbai and the State since January 9 after the three Mumbai police personnel died of Covid between January 6 and 8. The total toll in the State is 504 (including 126 from Mumbai).

The total number of active cases in the Mumbai police force is 1,253 till Thursday out of the total 2,890 active cases in the entire State force. A total of 1,096 police officers and 856 constables were quarantined in the entire State.

ALSO READ 5 Mumbai cops from Vakola police station shifted for lapses in duty

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:15 PM IST