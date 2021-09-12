Mumbai: 365 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in city on Saturday

The city reported 365 new Covid-19 infections and four deaths in last 24 hours. A total of 232 patients were discharged and the positivity rate stood at 1.01 per cent, as a total of 35,851 tests were carried out on Saturday.

“The infection rate is not more than 1 per cent and the fatality rate is also very low,” said additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC Suresh Kakani.

“Considering the festive season there has been a rise in cases. However, the number of tests carried out has also increased,” Kakani said.

Kakani said the next 15 days will be crucial to analyse the pattern of the spread of the virus. Currently, there are 4,666 active cases and the overall growth rate is 0.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, 3,075 new cases were reported in the state and 3,056 patients were discharged on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state is 97 per cent and 35 Covid-19 deaths were reported.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:44 AM IST