Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Wadala Man Loses ₹7.24 Lakh After Clicking On Malicious 'PM Health Card' APK File Sent By Sister

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man from ‘Wadala lost Rs 7.24 lakh after clicking on a malicious file with android package kit (apk) extension. Interestingly, he had received the file titled 'PM.Health Card_Apply.apk’ from his sister, who later told him that it was forwarded by one of her friends. However, she didn't say whether she also lost money.

About The Case

On October 18, the man received a WhatsApp message from his sister, which contained the malicious file. Unsuspecting, he clicked on the link after which his ‘WhatsApp got uninstalled and the .apk file got automatically forwarded to those in his contact list. The befuddled man then inquired about it with his sister, who told him that the file was sent by her friend and that even she was facing a technical glitch. She further said that when she clicked on the .apk file, she lost control over her phone and the access went to an unknown person. The woman said that file even got forwarded from her ‘WhatsApp to those in her contact list.

On Monday, the man started receiving one-time passwords on his phone, after which Rs7.24 lakh immediately got transferred from his account in four transactions. A case has been registered under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information technology act.