Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Death Threat On Local Train | X - IANS

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Railway Police arrested a 36-year-old man within 24 hours after a video showing him allegedly threatening to kill a fellow passenger during a local train journey went viral on social media.

“I have committed 4 murders, you are next!” Drunk commuter threatens passengers on Mumbai Local Train!



Just days after the horrific stabbing over a train door dispute shook the city. pic.twitter.com/ltsSG6JJMt — Believer (@PredatorVolk) July 1, 2026

The accused, identified as Ramzan Fakir Qureshi alias Ibba, a resident of Govandi, was traced and arrested from Reay Road following a technical investigation, police said.

Incident On Local Train

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.34 pm on June 29 when a CSMT-bound slow local train was passing near Govandi station. Qureshi was allegedly travelling in a heavily intoxicated state and threatened another passenger over a trivial issue, creating panic among commuters.

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Swift Police Action

Officials said the video of the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting immediate action by the railway police. The accused was subsequently traced and taken into custody within 24 hours.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

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