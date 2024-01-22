Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Woman Booked For Dashing Car Against Divider On MTHL | Screengrab

A day after a speeding car dashed against the divider on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called as Atal Setu, the Nhava Sheva police has filed a case against the driver Zara Saqueer, 35, for rash driving. According to police, the woman along with two children, was driving towards Chirle on MTHL when she tried to change the lane without any indication.

Probe on to see whether the woman was over-speeding

"Whether the woman was over-speeding or lost the control over the vehicle is part of further investigations which are on. We have registered the case under section 279 (driving/riding a vehicle on public ways in a rash or negligent manner) and 336 (doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC," a senior police official said without wishing to be named.

The official said that the woman was driving so fast that the car dashed against the divider and turned turtle before halting. "All passengers in the vehicle received minor scratches and there were no serious injuries to anyone. However, the car (MH 02 EK 7807) has been damaged," the official added.

Atal Seta aka MTHL

MTHL, India's longest sea bridge that connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on January 12 and witnessed its first accident on Sunday. The horrific incident was captured on a dashboard camera of another vehicle. The dashcam footage showed the speeding car trying to overtake other cars. According to the timestamp on the footage, the accident happened at about 2:50 pm.

Since its inauguration, the MTHL has been making headlines since within a day more than 130 challans were issued to motorists for stopping or halting at MTHL, despite erecting boards that say “No Stopping”. Drivers were seen flouting rules by parking their vehicles to click selfies and group pictures. Many were seen climbing the steel fences at the MTHL to click photos.

Furthermore, an autorickshaw was seen casually making its way on the sea bridge, where three-wheelers and motorcycles are barred. Photos of the vehicle were circulated widely on social media, prompting Mumbai police to take action. Motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheeler tempos, autorickshaws, tractors, tractors with unladen trolleys, animal-drawn and slow-moving vehicles are not allowed to ply on the MTHL.