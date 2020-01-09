Mumbai: 35-year-old man killed while settling dispute

Bhiwandi: A 35-year-old man was killed on Wednesday when he went into settle out the disputes between a couple in Bhiwandi, the police said.

Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police said the accused has been identified as Imran Rasul Sayyed, 34, an auto driver by profession, who is a resident of Shama nagar in Bhiwandi.

The deceased has been identified as Nadeem Anis Momin, 35, who run a mobile shop. Momin, a resident of Chavhan colony, had associations with the ruling Nationalist Congress Party.

Kalyan Karpe, senior police inspector Bhoiwada police station, said: "On Tuesday night, Imran made a video in which he warned his wife to kill him and sent the video to her mobile. Imran alogwith his one friend hatch a plan to kill him. Nadeem was seated at hotel near Ajanta compound in Dhamankar naka.

Imran started heated arguments with him. Later, he stabbed at him with chopper and later locals held him and beaten him up and his friend managed to escaped.The accused Imran is treated at Civil hospital in Thane".

Nadeem took to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was brought dead, sighting heart injuries. Police booked a case under section 302, 34 of Indian Penal Code.