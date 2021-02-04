Mumbai: 35-year-old man held for raping minor girl, recording the act

The Kurla police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl around a month ago. The accused (name withheld), who stays in the same area as the victim, had allegedly made a video clip of the incident and threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone.

According to the police, the incident came to light last week when a relative of the accused saw the video clip on his mobile phone. Since his relative stays in the same area, he immediately identified the girl and alerted the victim's family member. The minor girl, who was in shock since the incident and wasn't speaking and eating properly, initially did not speak anything.

Her mother then took her in confidence after which she told her about the incident. The incident took place around a month ago when the girl had gone to buy milk nearby.

The accused stays in the same vicinity and runs a saloon. He allegedly took the girl to his house and raped her, he also recorded the act on his phone, said police. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, said police.

After learning about her daughter's ordeal, her mother approached the Kurla police station. Soon after the incident was reported to the police station, the police arrested the accused.

The accused have been arrested under the section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences Act, Information Technology act and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) act, said an official from Kurla police station.