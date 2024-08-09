Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Manhole In Borivali

Representational photo |

A labourer died after falling into a manhole while cleaning it in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Borivali West around 4.30 pm, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Siddharth Wakode (35), was one of two persons hired by a hotel owner to clean the manhole.

BMC officials said that the manhole had been opened without proper authorization.

Upon receiving the report, a rescue team from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

Wakode was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, officials said.

(More details are awaited)