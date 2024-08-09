 Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Manhole In Borivali
The incident occurred at Borivali West around 4.30 pm, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Representational photo |

A labourer died after falling into a manhole while cleaning it in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Siddharth Wakode (35), was one of two persons hired by a hotel owner to clean the manhole.

BMC officials said that the manhole had been opened without proper authorization.

Upon receiving the report, a rescue team from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

Wakode was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, officials said.

(More details are awaited)

