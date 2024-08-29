Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Dies Crossing Harbour Line Tracks Between Sewri And Cotton Green, Causing Train Disruptions | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old individual lost their life while crossing the railway tracks between Sewri and Cotton Green stations on the Harbour Line around 7:45 PM on Wednesday evening.

The incident led to a significant disruption in train services on the Harbour Line as authorities worked to retrieve the body from the tracks. The delay in the retrieval process caused local train services to be halted, leading to approximately 30-minute delays in several suburban services. Commuters traveling on the Harbour Line faced inconvenience due to the unexpected stoppage.

Sushama Jain, a frequent commuter on the Harbour Line, reported that her train was halted between Sewri and Cotton Green for nearly half an hour, adding to the frustration of the daily passengers who rely on these trains to reach their destinations on time.

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) is currently investigating the case to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.