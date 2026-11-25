Sunni Dawate Islami’s three-day Ijtema at Azad Maidan will feature sessions on human rights, equality and service to humanity | Instagram

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The 34th Annual International Sunni Ijtema, organised by Sunni Dawate Islami (SDI), will be held at Azad Maidan from November 27 to 29, with organisers expecting lakhs of participants from across India and abroad.

The congregation will bring together Islamic scholars, religious leaders, professionals, educators, students and women for religious discourses, educational sessions and discussions on contemporary social issues.

Theme Focuses On Human Rights And Service

The theme this year is 'Human Rights, Equality and Service to Humanity – The Prophetic Vision'. Drawing on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, the programme will focus on human dignity, justice, compassion, peaceful coexistence and social responsibility.

The congregation will begin with the Ladies' Ijtema on Friday, from 3pm to 10pm, which is expected to attract over one lakh women. Sessions will cover women's rights, dignity, equality and justice in Islam, besides marriage, family harmony and women's empowerment. Photography will be prohibited for security reasons.

The Gents' Ijtema will begin at 10am on Saturday and continue until 10pm on Sunday, with over two lakh participants expected. Discussions will cover the sanctity of human life, service to humanity, environmental protection, tree plantation, youth responsibilities and the teachings of the Quran.

Sessions To Address AI And Digital Issues

Sunday's programme will also address contemporary issues, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of employment, protecting children's faith in the digital age, ethical youth development and career guidance. A question-and-answer session with Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi will cover digital finance, family matters and trade.

Prominent speakers will include SDI president Allama Shakir Ali Noorie, Allama Qamruzzaman Khan Azmi, Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi and other Islamic scholars from India and abroad.

Organisers Highlight Social Challenges

Explaining the purpose of the congregation, Noorie said it sought to offer guidance through Islamic teachings to help people navigate the challenges of everyday life.

"Today, AI and social media are rapidly transforming our lives, affecting human relationships and family bonds. Parents are finding less time for their children, while increasing anxiety, mental stress and declining moral values are adding to social challenges. Even academic qualifications no longer guarantee employment, while inflation is making it increasingly difficult to earn a dignified livelihood," he said.

He also highlighted the threat of global warming and environmental degradation, stressing the need for tree plantation and collective efforts to protect nature.

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"Through the Quran and Sunnah, we aim to help individuals strengthen their faith and character, improve family relationships and lead peaceful, balanced, ethical and purposeful lives. Protecting the environment and safeguarding all of God's creation are also collective responsibilities," Noorie said.

The congregation will conclude with a mass prayer for the peace and prosperity of humanity.

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