 Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
The Sakinaka police have registered an FIR against 35-year-old man Sakaram Chaudhari and his family for the alleged murder of his wife, 34-year-old Narangi alias Geeta Chaudhari, who was initially reported to have died by suicide on October 14.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:54 AM IST
Family of a 34-year-old woman who died in Sakinaka alleges murder by her husband, raising questions about domestic abuse and the circumstances surrounding her death

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have registered an FIR against 35-year-old man Sakaram Chaudhari and his family for the alleged murder of his wife, 34-year-old Narangi alias Geeta Chaudhari, who was initially reported to have died by suicide on October 14.

The police at first recorded an accidental death report, but Narangi’s parents, residing in Desuri Pali, Rajasthan, lodged a zero FIR for murder, which was transferred to Sakinaka on October 18.

According to the FIR, Narangi had been married to Sakaram for 15 years and they had two children – a 13-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Narangi had complained several times to her parents about her husband’s frequent abuse, but her father pressured her to stay with him despite the harassment.

On October 14, Narangi spoke with her brother but did not mention any problems. Later that day, her brother-in-law informed the family that she had hanged herself from a ceiling fan. Her parents, however, allege that Sakaram and his family conducted her post-mortem without informing them and claim that her death was not a suicide, but a murder.

