UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Husband's Gutkha Habit On Karwa Chauth In Hamirpur

Woman Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Husband's Gutkha Habit On Karwa Chauth | X

Hamirpur: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old woman committed suicide on Karwa Chauth due to a dispute over her husband's habit of chewing gutkha in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. The woman hanged herself after performing the Karwa Chauth puja following an argument with her husband over his gutkha consumption. She had observed the fast throughout the day, broke it after sighting the moon, and then took the extreme step after completing the rituals on the auspicious day.

The incident occurred in Sarila region of Jalalpur village which falls under the Jalalpur Police Station area in Hamirpur on Sunday (October 20) night. The woman who has been identified as Sarika had an argument with her husband Sulabh Namdev who is a resident of Jalalpur over his habit of eating gutkha. She asked him to give up the habit after which an argument broke out between them. The woman kept the fast, after performing the rituals they both went to sleep in different rooms without even having dinner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sulabh woke up on Monday morning to find that his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself with the fan in the bedroom. There are reports that the woman hanged herself at around 12 AM after the puja rituals. He immediately informed the police after which the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They took the dead body of the woman into their custody and sent the dead body for post-mortem and gathered information about the family. Sulabh Namdev married his cousin Sarika in 2021 after they both fell in love with each other. The husband was addicted to chewing gutkha which was hated by his wife. Chewing tobacco or gutkha is injurious to health and can cause cancer.