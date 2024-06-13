 Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Among 4 Arrested By Police For Targeting & Robbing People Visiting RBI Office To Exchange Currency Notes
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman and three of her accomplices have been arrested by the RAK Marg police for allegedly robbing people visiting the Reserve Bank of India at CBD Belapur to exchange currency notes of Rs2,000 denomination. The key accused, Yarmin Khokar, earlier worked in a money exchange agency.

Matter Comes To Light

The matter first surfaced on June 6 when a senior citizen woman approached the police and said that someone tried to snatch her bag in Rahul Nagar near Wadala after she returned from the bank with the exchanged notes.

Senior police inspector Mahadev Nimbalkar constituted a special team comprising inspector Liladhar Patil, detection officers PSI Avinash Dere, API Annasaheb Gadekar, and PSI Yogesh Kharat.

In CCTV footage, the team spotted a person who snatched the bag. The team then scanned the footage from Belapur to Wadala and found that three persons followed the complainant by road and by train.

“One of them was on standby outside the bank in Belapur,” said PSI Kharat.

Police Narrows Down On The Accused

Using the footage, the police tracked down the trio within 24 hours Irfan Khan, 24, Prabhakaran Asaari, 29, and Ashfaq Shaikh, 20. The team said that Khokar allegedly planned the robberies after facing a dire financial situation. The police said there are three to four more cases registered with similar modus operandi in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

