A 34-year-old man regains mobility after robotic-assisted replacement of both hip joints at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: A 34-year-old man who was unable to climb stairs, ride a two-wheeler or travel independently due to severe arthritis in both hip joints has regained mobility following a single-stage bilateral robotic-assisted hip replacement at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

The patient was suffering from advanced arthritis caused by avascular necrosis (AVN), a condition in which reduced blood supply damages bone tissue, eventually leading to the collapse of the femoral head. His condition had progressively worsened, making routine activities such as sitting cross-legged, using public transport and even walking difficult.

After evaluating his condition, Dr Gaznafar Patel, Consultant Orthopaedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Specialist at Wockhardt Hospitals, recommended replacing both hip joints in a single surgical sitting.

Robotic-Assisted Double Hip Replacement

The patient underwent bilateral total hip replacement using the Stryker MAKO robotic-assisted system. The technology helps surgeons plan the procedure and position implants according to the patient's individual anatomy.

His recovery was encouraging, with the patient starting to walk the day after surgery and becoming independent of walking support by the fifth or sixth day.

At his three-month follow-up, he had resumed his routine activities, including sitting cross-legged, riding his moped, climbing stairs and travelling by train independently.

Describing the outcome, Dr Patel said the patient had been experiencing severe mobility restrictions at a young age due to extensive damage to both hip joints. Considering his clinical condition, the medical team opted for a single-stage bilateral replacement. He added that the patient started walking the next day and returned to almost all routine activities within three months.

The patient described his recovery as getting "two new legs", highlighting the difference the procedure had made to his everyday life.

Understanding Avascular Necrosis

Avascular necrosis occurs when the blood supply to the femoral head, the upper part of the thigh bone, is disrupted. The resulting bone damage can lead to joint collapse and severe arthritis. In advanced cases, where the joint is extensively damaged, total hip replacement may be recommended.

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Bilateral hip replacement involves replacing both damaged joints, either in one surgical sitting or through separate procedures, depending on the patient's overall health and suitability for surgery. The case highlights how advanced joint replacement techniques can help younger patients with severe joint damage regain mobility and independence.

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