Mumbai: 334 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths reported in last 24 hours

The city recorded 334 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities on Monday. With this, the total count stands at 7,43,832, with 15,976 deaths till now. The doubling rate also dropped to 1,577 days from 1,611 days, which was on August 30. Even the weekly growth rate and recovery rate has been constant at 0.04 per cent and 97 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the state reported 3,741 new infections and 52 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total count to 64,60,680, with 1,37,209 deaths.

However, the state has witnessed a dip in emergence cases between May and August. As per BMC data, between May and June there was a 75.8% dip, while 35.3% was reported between June and July. Also, between July and August there was a decrease of 28.32%. Advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, Dr Subhash Salunkhe said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state. “We ramped up testing and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread of the virus. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates,” said Salunkhe.

However, senior health officers warned that the third wave is likely to begin from September or October due to the negligence of citizens.

“We are witnessing huge gatherings across the state. Citizens need to realise that this will result in a third wave. Besides, people are also organising weddings and other functions, which shouldn’t be the case as we are still going through the second wave,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:03 AM IST