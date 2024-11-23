 Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Booked For Ramming BMW Into Society Wall In Bandra
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Booked For Ramming BMW Into Society Wall In Bandra

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Booked For Ramming BMW Into Society Wall In Bandra

Around 4.30am, Sachin Pujari, a resident of Kadeshwar, Bandra West, was driving the high-end car near Bandstand when he collided with the compound wall of Sarita Apartments.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 33-year-old man was booked for allegedly ramming a BMW car into a society wall, said the Bandra police. While the structure got damaged, no one was injured, they added.

The incident took place on early Friday morning at Bandstand. Around 4.30am, Sachin Pujari, a resident of Kadeshwar, Bandra West, was driving the high-end car near Bandstand when he collided with the compound wall of Sarita Apartments.

Poojari, who operates an event management business, apparently pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brake. The vehicle is owned by his friend, Fedriqc Femanto, who was in the car when the accident occurred.

A case has been filed under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act on November 22. A police officer said that Poojari's medical examination revealed that he was not drunk.

