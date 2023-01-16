Mumbai: 33-yr-old held with fake currency in Malad, banknotes with face value of ₹ 60k seized

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was arrested in Malad for allegedly printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes. Also, a printing machine and other paraphernalia used for the offence was seized from Palghar, while an accomplice of the suspect is still on the run, said the cops from the Malwani police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Jan 5 and subsequently Haneef Shaikh, a resident of Naigaon in Palghar, was arrested. His frisking led to the discovery of 300 fake currency notes of Rs200 denomination having the total face value of Rs60,000.

The scanning of his mobile phone gave the location of the printing machine in Naigaon, said the police, adding that he has also revealed the identity of his partner-in-crime.

Shaikh has been under the Indian Penal Code section 489A (counterfeiting any currency-note). Other possessions including blank papers, cutters, printing ink, hair dryer, etc were also impounded. The seized notes have been sent for analysis.