 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old TV Show Set Worker Electrocuted At Film City, FIR Filed Against Contractor
A 32-year-old worker was electrocuted on the sets of a popular TV show at Film City in Aarey Colony on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Mandal. The Aarey Colony police registered an FIR against the electrical contractor for allegedly causing death due to negligence.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 05:06 AM IST
article-image
Worker Electrocuted on TV Show Set at Mumbai's Film City; FIR Filed | Representative Image

According to the police, Mandal was moving lights when he suffered an electric shock in the afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital where after examination the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police initially recorded an accidental death case. After investigation, they concluded that the electrical contractor was negligent and had not taken sufficient precautions, leading to Mandal’s death. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

