 Thane: 26-Year-Old Man Electrocuted To Death During Pre-Diwali Cleaning Of Shutter Of Auto Parts Shop In Bhiwandi
Thane: 26-Year-Old Man Electrocuted To Death During Pre-Diwali Cleaning Of Shutter Of Auto Parts Shop In Bhiwandi

The incident took place at Chamunda Auto Parts shop in Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. According to the police, Ansari and others were cleaning the shop the day before Diwali. He was electrocuted while cleaning the shop shutter.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Thane: A 26-year-old man was electrocuted while cleaning the shutter of an auto parts shop in Bhiwandi. The deceased was identified as Arbaz Shamim Ansari, 26, who lived with his family in the Nadi Naka area of Bhiwandi. Ansari had recently got married.

The incident took place at Chamunda Auto Parts shop in Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. According to the police, Ansari and others were cleaning the shop the day before Diwali. He was electrocuted while cleaning the shop shutter. The other workers and the owner promptly shut off the main electricity supply. They took Ansari to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

