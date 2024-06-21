 Mumbai: 32-Year-old Man Escapes Police Custody At Airport During Transit To Goa
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 32-year-old man being taken to Goa after his arrest from Uttar Pradesh escaped from the Mumbai airport and fled despite a chase by the police, police said on Thursday.

Imad Wasim Khan made the daring escape around 6.00am on Wednesday after a Goa police team arrived with him at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said. Upon disembarking in Mumbai and while changing terminals, Khan fled.

The Goa police immediately reported the incident to the Sahar police station. They registered a case against Khan under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Khan is an accused in a case registered at Mapusa in Goa for alleged wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, and personating a public servant.

The Goa police had travelled to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to arrest Khan and were escorting him back to Goa. They were flying from Delhi to Goa with a layover in Mumbai. Upon landing in Mumbai at 6.00pm on Wednesday, the police had to change terminals for their connecting flight to Goa.

During this transition, Khan managed to escape. Despite chasing him, Khan got into a moving vehicle and managed to flee. Although the police briefly apprehended him, Khan assaulted the police and escaped again in the same vehicle and ran away.

