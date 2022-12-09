e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 31-yr-old looks for escort services, shocked to see kin's pics on website

A 31-year-old Khar resident was left shocked when he came across photographs of his wife and another woman known to him on an escort website.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
Mumbai: A 31-year-old Khar resident was left shocked when he came across photographs of his wife and another woman known to him on an escort website. The man then came across the mobile number of a woman from the website and told her to meet him. The man and his relatives then caught the woman on Wednesday and handed her over to the Khar police.

According to the Khar police, on December 3, when the man was surfing the internet about online dating and body massage, he came across an escort website and was shocked to see the photographs along with some obscene posts.

The complainant then enquired with his sister and the other woman about the said photograph and they told him that the said photographs were uploaded on their Facebook profiles around five years ago.

In order to investigate further, the complainant again visited the website and found two mobile numbers. One of the said numbers had kept a photograph of the complainant's sister as WhatsApp DP. On December 6, the man contacted the said number which was answered by a woman. He then asked the woman to meet him at Khar the next day, and the latter agreed.

The complainant and his two female relatives whose photographs were misused then waited near a hotel at Khar and after some time a woman arrived at the spot. The said woman then told the complainant that she had come on behalf of the website. The complainant then confronted the said woman as to why photographs of his relatives were uploaded on the escort website, after which the woman began creating a ruckus.

The complainant and his relatives then brought the woman to the police station and got an FIR registered against her on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67C (preservation and retention of information by intermediaries)of the Information Technology Act.

