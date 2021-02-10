Mumbai: 31% of HCWs from Western and Central Railway inoculated

Thirty-one per cent of the registered healthcare workers of the Western and Central Railway have been inoculated so far. According to data provided by the railways, 1,558 of the registered 4,960 HCWs have been vaccinated at centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Railway officials have attributed the low turnout to vaccine reluctance.

According to data shared by the Western Railway, 975 of 2,379 HCWs have been inoculated until February 9. The highest number, 202 HCWs, were vaccinated at Dahoda Railway station, followed by 196 from Ratlam Junction, Mumbai Central (191), Jagjeevan Ram Hospital (121), Vadodara Junction (75), Bhavnagar Para Railway station (67), Rajkot (59), Ahmedabad Junction (44) and WR headquarters (16).

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said they had informed all the HCWs working under WR to come forward for the mass vaccination drive which will protect them from contracting or spreading SARS-CoV-2 virus. “We are creating awareness amongst our healthcare workers so that they come forward and get vaccinated. Moreover, our senior medical officers must do so, to encourage all the beneficiaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, due to the technical glitch in the Co-Win application, beneficiaries have been visiting the centres according to their work schedules. Those still awaiting their turn will be inoculated soon. “Those beneficiaries who have not taken vaccine will be given one more chance and will be re-informed by the ward war room,” said senior health official, BMC.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR, said 583 of the registered 2,560 beneficiaries had been vaccinated until February 7 across the Central Railway division.