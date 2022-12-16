Mumbai: 30th Annual International meet |Suni Ijtema to take up crypto legality, religious, social issues

CHINMAY

Mumbai: Hundreds of believers are expected to attend the 30th Annual International Sunni Ijtema which will be held on Friday and Sunday. The annual event that is happening after a Covid-induced break is considered to be the largest Sunni Muslim gathering.

Organised by Sunni Dawate Islami, it will be held at Azad Maidan from the afternoon on Friday and morning onwards on Sunday. The event will take up issues like the legality of crypto, religious, social and financial issues among others.

“Friday is reserved for issues related to women and only women are allowed. We will be having around 11 speakers over the two-day period talking about different issues. This time instead of three days, it is for two days. On Saturday there is no gathering because of some other event,” said Mohammed Shahid, spokesperson of the annual meet.

The topics on the first day include the role of women in the development of human character, how to live a blissful marital and family life and the great mothers of the best eras as exemplars. “Speakers will talk about their responsibility among others. There will also be questions and answers,” said Mr Shahid.

On the day for the male members, speakers will talk about the legality of cryptocurrency, problems of the current age that include poverty, ignorance and obscenity and social and financial transaction issues among others. “Idea is to create awareness of knowledge. We want people to live a moral, ethical and concept-based life. Career counselling and books that enhance the status of human beings will be put up,” said Mr Shahid.

When asked if the issue of hijab will also be discussed as it was in the news lately, Mr Shahid said that the matter is still in court and therefore sub judice. "As per law of the land, whatever rights are there, should be followed. Since the matter is under sub judice, it will not be right to comment on it," said Mr Shahid.

