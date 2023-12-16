Mumbai: Woman Accuses Steel Baron Of Rape; FIR Lodged

Representative Image

Mumbai: A woman in Mumbai has accused and put serious allegations of rape and sexual exploitation on a multi-billionaire steel baron. She has filed an FIR at the (Bandra Kurla Complex) BKC police station. The spokesperson of the group owned by the accused steel baron and a senior official of the corporate giant did not respond to queries from the Free Press Journal.

In her statement to the police, the victim said the incident happened around 7.00 p.m. on January 24, 2022.

The accused apparently told her that he was romantically inclined towards her.

FIR filed

Finally, she registered the FIR (No. 0764) on December 13, 2023 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). The police have commenced their investigation.