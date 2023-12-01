Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Powai Man Arrested for Stalking & Assaulting Woman At Ghatkopar Bus Stop | Representational Image

A 30-year-old man from Powai has been arrested by the Pant Nagar police for allegedly stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Details of event

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim, a 20-year-old woman, reached and alighted at Kamraj Nagar bus stop in Ghatkopar West. She was accompanied by one of her co-workers when the accused, Aakash Sahajrav, approached them, preventing them from proceeding.

According to the victim's statement to the police, Aakash expressed his desire to talk to her privately. When she declined, he began verbally abusing her. As she tried to flee, he forcibly restrained her, touching her body inappropriately with malicious intent. When she attempted to escape once more, he slapped her.

The victim's co-worker, who intervened to assist her, was assaulted by Aakash, according to her account. The victim reported the incident to the police on Thursday night and filed a complaint against Aakash.

Case filed at Pant Nagar police station

According to the police, Aakash had been stalking the victim for some time. "They were previously involved for a period, but later, the accused married someone else. Nevertheless, he persisted in pursuing the victim despite her rejecting him on multiple occasions," stated a police officer.

Aakash has been arrested by the police and is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture, or act to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of trust), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).