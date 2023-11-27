Mumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo | Representational Image

The Powai police have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a man and demanding money. The court remanded the duo, Mohammad Shakil, 23, and Amir Shaikh, 24, both residents of Mahda JVLR, to five days of police custody.

Case details

According to the police, Mohammad Khalid a 22-year-old youth from Malad-Malvani, works as a server maintenance. On November 26, around 3.30 am, he was waiting for a bus near the Powai Light Hall area and two persons came on a motorcycle and forced him to sit on their two-wheeler wielding a knife.

They took him to the Airport signal area and demanded money. Khalid, fearing for his life, transferred Rs50 via Gpay. The accused snatched his mobile and transferred an additional Rs2,000. As he did not have more money, Khalid was freed at an abandoned location.

Case filed at Powai police station

On the same day around 9.30am, Kahlid filed a case at Powai police station. The case was filed under sections 364 (a) (kidnapping for ransom), 368 (kidnapped), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.