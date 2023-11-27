 Mumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo

Mumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo

The court remanded the duo, Mohammad Shakil, 23, and Amir Shaikh, 24, both residents of Mahda JVLR, to five days of police custody.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo | Representational Image

The Powai police have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a man and demanding money. The court remanded the duo, Mohammad Shakil, 23, and Amir Shaikh, 24, both residents of Mahda JVLR, to five days of police custody.

Case details

According to the police, Mohammad Khalid a 22-year-old youth from Malad-Malvani, works as a server maintenance. On November 26, around 3.30 am, he was waiting for a bus near the Powai Light Hall area and two persons came on a motorcycle and forced him to sit on their two-wheeler wielding a knife.

They took him to the Airport signal area and demanded money. Khalid, fearing for his life, transferred Rs50 via Gpay. The accused snatched his mobile and transferred an additional Rs2,000. As he did not have more money, Khalid was freed at an abandoned location.

Case filed at Powai police station

On the same day around 9.30am, Kahlid filed a case at Powai police station. The case was filed under sections 364 (a) (kidnapping for ransom), 368 (kidnapped), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.  

Read Also
Mumbai: Powai Hiranandani Gardens Residents Rally Against Demolition Of Citipark Building For...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Reservation: Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Alleges Forged Kunbi Caste Certificates

Maratha Reservation: Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Alleges Forged Kunbi Caste Certificates

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo

Mumbai: 2 Men Allegedly Abduct 22-Year-Old Youth & Extort ₹50,000; Powai Police Nab Duo

Mumbai: Contractor Romin Chheda's Police Custody Extended In Oxygen Plant Scam Case

Mumbai: Contractor Romin Chheda's Police Custody Extended In Oxygen Plant Scam Case

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Affirms Stability Of Shinde-Led Government Amid...

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Affirms Stability Of Shinde-Led Government Amid...